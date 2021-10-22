Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise, man jumps to death
Fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise, man jumps to death

The level-three fire was reported from the 60-storeyed building, named One Avighna Park in the Currey Road area of Central Mumbai.
Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Mumbai on Friday.&nbsp;(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 01:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A fire broke out at a high-rise in central Mumbai leading to the death of a 30-year-old man.

The level-three fire was reported from the 60-storied building, named One Avighna Park in the Currey Road area of Central Mumbai. The fire was reported around 11.51am from the 19th floor.

One person, identified as Arun Tiwari jumped from the 19th floor of the building to escape the blaze, was declared dead on arrival at the civic-body run KEM Hospital, the BMC's Disaster Management Cell said. 

Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot. About 24 vehicles are on spot for firefighting services.

Initially, the Mumbai fire department had said there was no report of injuries. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. 

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

 

Friday, October 22, 2021
