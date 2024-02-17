Fire breaks out at two industrial units in Pawane MIDC area

NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in Pawane area of MIDC Thane Belapur industrial belt on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread from a chemical company to a food colour manufacturing company. No casualties were reported in the incident. :A after massive fire broke out in Sujan Chemoplast, a company beside its M/s. L.Liladhar also caught fire, at Pawane MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The fire broke out at around 2 pm in the chemical products manufacturing Sujan Chemoplast Pvt. Ltd unit located at Plot No. A-697 in the TTC industrial area. It soon spread to the unit of food flavour and colour producing L Liladhar & Company unit located next to it at plot C-111.

Fire engines from several fire stations, including Pawane Emergency Response Station (PERS), Rabale MIDC, Kopar Khairane, Vashi, Shiravane, and Nerul reached the spot. The intensity of the fire was such that the fire tenders were reported to be running out of water.

Santosh Patil, fire officer of PERS, said, “I received a fire call at 2.19 pm, following which I rushed to the spot with three fire tenders. There was a huge fire that had engulfed Sujan Chemiplast company. The chemical drums were on fire, and the unit was completely engulfed.”

Patil added, “We used foam to control the fire, first using the boom tower and then foam monitor to make it more effective. Since the fire was huge, we asked for fire tenders from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation fire stations. In all 15 vehicles arrived for firefighting.”

While the firefighting operations were on, the fire spread to the nearby Liladhar company unit with its third floor catching fire. They managed to save the ground, first and second floors of the building.

“The fire was brought under control by 4 pm. The cooling operations continued for several hours to ensure the fire did not start again,” said Patil. “The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.”