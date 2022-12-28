Fire breaks out in Marol’s industrial estate, no one hurt

Mumbai Fire broke out on the second floor of Akshay Mittal Industrial Premises Cooperative Society Ltd, in the B Wing of Mittal Estate, in Marol, Andheri East, on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. After two hours of firefighting operations, the Mumbai fire brigade declared it as Level 2 fire.

It took five hours for the team to bring the fire under control, which was finally doused at 9.30pm. The cooling operations, however, took another few hours.

A press statement from Disaster Management department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that at least eight fire engines, along with Quick Response Vehicles, water tankers and other firefighting machinery were rushed to the spot.

Since the electricity of the building was disconnected following the incident, firefighting operations became difficult. Heavy smoke was seen emanating from the building, which continued for five more hours following the fire.

Mittal estate houses multiple industrial buildings.

Vivek Milan Mishra, 30, who was working in the nearby gala said, “We first got the smell of something burning, following which we rushed to the gala nearby and saw smoke. Initially we tried to douse it using fire extinguishers. When the smoke didn’t stop despite using seven extinguishers, we came out and called the fire brigade immediately.”

Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “Fire broke out on the ground plus two building. Heavy smoke in the premises made firefighting operations difficult.”

Since the fire was on top floor of the two-storey building, others were immediately rescued by the locals.

“Nearly 150-200 people were brought out from the premises. The fire took place inside a gala that manufactures three ply masks and used to previously manufacture LED lights,” said a local from the industrial premises.

Intekhab Farooqui, president of Security Kamgar Sena, said, “There is an informal settlement nearby. We immediately got everyone out and our security guards in the area helped in moving people out of the premises.”

“I own a gala on the ground floor. After smelling smoke, we checked our premises but found nothing amiss. After some time, everyone started running and came down. Then we saw heavy smoke engulfing the premises and three other galas nearby also caught fire. All of us shut the premises and came out,” said, an owner of the gala in the same wing on the condition of anonymity.