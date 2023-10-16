Fire erupts in five coaches of train in Maharashtra
The fire was reported in five coaches of 01402 Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU at 3 pm, between Narayandoh to Ahmednagar section
A fire broke out in five coaches of a train in Maharashtra, forcing the immediate evacuation of the passengers.
The fire was reported in five coaches of 01402 Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU at 3 pm, between Narayandoh to Ahmednagar section. The guard side brake van and four adjacent coaches had caught fire. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 4.10 pm.
There were no casualties and any injuries reported. The Railway accident relief train was sent from Daund to this site.
Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, told PTI, “All train passengers got down safely before the fire spread”.
The section where the incident occurred is part of the Ahmednagar-Parali line of the Central Railway.
