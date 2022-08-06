Five IIT-B students begin hunger strike to oppose fee hike
Mumbai: After receiving no response from the administration of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), five postgraduate students of the institute started their hunger strike on campus on Saturday. Students have been protesting against a recent fee hike implemented by the institute on PG programs--MTech and PhD by almost 35-40%.
“Institute’s decision to hike fees by nearly 40% across courses, at a time when everyone is reeling under the effects of a pandemic, shows how inconsiderate the administration is towards the problems of students. Despite their (administration) efforts to discourage us from starting the hunger strike, we have managed to keep the agitation on,” said a student.
This agitation started in early July when the IITB administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35% for all their postgraduate programs.
The authorities highlighted that the hike was approved by the Board of Governors nearly three years back, but its implementation was halted due to the pandemic. Students, however, stated that the fee hike is nearly 45% in certain courses, and called the increase in fees unfair.
In an open house discussion held last week between the college administration and students, the administration stated that rollback of fees is not possible which prompted students to intensify their protests.
The deadline to pay fees for the current academic year is on August 9, and students have clarified that they will continue their protest until the management rolls back the fee hike.
On Saturday morning, officials from the management met the protesting students to convince them to call off the protest, but to no avail. “Police was informed about our protest, and we were eventually not allowed to stage our protest where we had originally planned, but none of their threat tactics worked. We are fighting against the privatisation of education and we won’t back out,” said another student.
Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today
LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday. “The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal. Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.
Fire Brigade to probe reason behind Wadia Hospital fire
Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported in Jer Bai Wadia Hospital for children in Parel, senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said they will initiate a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab, on Saturday said that the in-built firefighting system in the hospital was operational, which helped the MFB officials to control the fire at an early stage.
Despite cancellation of several infra projects, work on Malabar tree-top walkway continues in full swing
Mumbai: Despite several big-ticket infrastructure projects getting scrapped or delayed after the change of power in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has continued work on the ambitious tree-top walkway at Malabar Hill. BMC had proposed a 700-meter-long treetop walkway in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood in South Mumbai last year. Subsequently, in December 2021, the BMC awarded a ₹22 crore tender for the project.
Himachal women make rakhis out of pine needles, help prevent forest fires
Present in abundance in Himachal, pine needles, which are usually left unused and cause forest fires, are now serving a better purpose. Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administrative Reforms collaborated with Karwan, a society with a twin objective of conserving forests and generating livelihood for rural women, and trained women in the craft. They initially trained a batch of 22 women in Kot Panchayat near Hipa and later got more trainees.
BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor
Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.
