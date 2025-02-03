Mumbai: Five people, including two Czech nationals, sustained injuries after a Mercedes-Benz tourist car lost control and rammed into them at the parking area of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday morning. Two of the injured, both foreign tourists, suffered fractures, while three others were airport staff members. Five, including two Czech tourists, injured as Mercedes rams into them at CSMIA

According to the police, the incident occurred when the car’s driver, Parasuram Dadnaware, 34, had dropped off a passenger at the departure terminal near Gate 1. As he drove ahead, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gate 3, hitting several people in the area. The Sahar police arrested Dadnaware and seized the vehicle.

The injured Czech tourists—a 34-year-old man with a thigh fracture and a 28-year-old man with a knee fracture—were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle for treatment. The three airport staffers also sustained injuries. Piyush Wadia suffered a fracture and is receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital, while two others, who had minor injuries, were discharged after receiving first aid. The police revealed that the Czech tourists had arrived in India a few days ago on tourist visas. They were in Mumbai and planning a trip to Goa when they visited the airport to check flight schedules.

Senior inspector Dhananjay Sonawane of the Sahar police stated, “The accident occurred when a speeding Mercedes-Benz driver lost control of the vehicle while leaving the departure terminal. Five people sustained injuries, including two Czech nationals and three airport staff members.”

The Sahar police have registered an FIR against Dadnaware under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

A CSMIA spokesperson stated, “The incident occurred in T2’s departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team responded immediately, and the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. CSMIA is working closely with the police and other teams to ensure passenger safety and smooth operations.”