Flats for MLAs not free, to cost ₹70 lakh: Minister
Mumbai After widespread criticism over the announcement of flats in Goregaon for lawmakers, the state government said that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh. It added that only legislators who don’t already own a house will be allotted flats.
“This is not being done for the first time. The state government has allotted more than 1,200 plots in Mumbai for the housing of various sections of the society including artists, journalists, bureaucrats and legislators. Huge plots were allotted for the housing schemes of Mathadi and textile market workers in the past,” said housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the flats would be given to the legislators who do not have any house registered on his/her or their spouse’s name.
In a tweet in Marathi on Friday morning, Awhad said, “There is a lot of uproar over the flats announced for the legislators. But let me clarify, the flats will cost around ₹70 lakh, including the cost of land and the construction cost. They will have to bear the cost.”
Awhad on Thursday had announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He said that the plot has been identified and the Mhada will take the responsibility of the construction with High Income Group flats.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics