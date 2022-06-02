Foreigner attacks 8 pedestrians with a knife on Fashion Street
A Kenyan national allegedly attacked seven pedestrians with a knife at Fashion Street on Wednesday, causing serious injury to one of them.
Officials from Azad Maidan police station said the accused John Mandy, 50, also sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to JJ hospital. Zonal DCP S Hari Balaji said the police have apprehended the accused. Officers are awaiting his medical reports to ascertain, if he was under influence at the time.
All the injured were rushed to the state run Sir JJ hospital and GT hospital. While one person has sustained serious injuries to his neck, the others are out of danger.
The incident took place at around 4.15pm near Tata Garden. “The accused was speaking to a female acquaintance, when he suddenly got violent and started running from Parsi Bawdi area towards the High Court complex. On the way, he took out a knife and started attacking pedestrians randomly,” said inspector Pravin Pawle of Azad Maidan police station.
After some pedestrians called the police, a mobile police van rushed to the spot and tried to overpower Mandy. “When policemen tried to catch him, he tried to attack them with a knife,” said Pawle.
The policemen and members of the public finally managed to overpower him and snatch the knife from his hand. At this point, the foreigner tried to bite the policemen. The police tied his hands and took him to the police station.
“He attacked seven pedestrians. Three have been rushed to the JJ hospital while other four were taken to the GT hospital. Six are out of danger while the seventh is in the intensive care unit, as he has sustained a cut on his neck in the attack,” inspector Pawle said.
Mandy was placed under arrest and will be produced before a court on Thursday.
