Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Former fire chief makes first call to combat Lower Parel blaze

Former fire chief makes first call to combat Lower Parel blaze

mumbai news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Mumbai: A level-3 fire was reported at the Raghuvanshi Mills compound, in Lower Parel, at 7pm on Friday

An experienced hand’s presence helped save time and the fire brigade to bring it under control sooner. “I have fought fire here twice in the past. This is a very congested area; so I am aware how soon it can go out of control and what the consequences can be,” said former Mumbai fire brigade chief, Prabhat Rahangdale. He cleared the vehicles in the lane immediately to provide easy access to the fire vehicles and guided the first fire fighting motor inside. (HT PHOTO)
An experienced hand’s presence helped save time and the fire brigade to bring it under control sooner. “I have fought fire here twice in the past. This is a very congested area; so I am aware how soon it can go out of control and what the consequences can be,” said former Mumbai fire brigade chief, Prabhat Rahangdale. He cleared the vehicles in the lane immediately to provide easy access to the fire vehicles and guided the first fire fighting motor inside. (HT PHOTO)
BySomita Pal and Jeet Mashru

Mumbai: A level-3 fire was reported at the Raghuvanshi Mills compound, in Lower Parel, at 7pm on Friday. There were no injuries or deaths and the fire was extinguished by 10:30pm, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management control room.

One of the first people to spot the fire was a seasoned fire officer – former Mumbai fire brigade chief, Prabhat Rahangdale, who was in the vicinity meeting a friend over coffee.

Spotting the lick of flames visible from the third floor of a commercial building, he cleared out people from the area and alerted fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar, asking him to immediately send vehicles to combat level-2 fire, which escalated to level-3 eventually.

An experienced hand’s presence helped save time and the fire brigade to bring it under control sooner. “I have fought fire here twice in the past. This is a very congested area; so I am aware how soon it can go out of control and what the consequences can be,” said Rahangdale. He cleared the vehicles in the lane immediately to provide easy access to the fire vehicles and guided the first fire fighting motor inside.

The mill currently houses multiple furnishing showrooms and restaurants, and has seen major fires in the past as well.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, said that he received the call from the fire brigade control room as he was speaking to Rahangdale.

Puneet Asar, owner of one of the showrooms in the mill said, “We were shutting our shops and leaving when we heard about the fire and evacuated immediately. All showrooms have firefighting equipment here.”

Another citizen who works in an office nearby said the fire started from an air conditioner in an office on the third floor, which spread to a restaurant on the second floor. Twelve fire engines, six jumbo tankers and other emergency vehicles were also dispatched for the operation.

When a fire broke out at Raghuvanshi Mills on June 25, 2020, it took fire brigade more than 23 hours to bring it under control. Rahangdale was the fire chief at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out