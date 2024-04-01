Mumbai: The Congress received a boost in Solapur on Sunday as former MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dilip Mane joined the party at its state headquarters in Mumbai. The Latur district chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Jagdish Mali too joined the party on Sunday. Former MLA Mane joins Cong

The Congress has fielded former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde from Solapur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP has given a ticket to Ram Satpute. In the 2019 elections, BJP’s Siddheshwar Mahaswamiji had defeated Sushilkumar Shinde, and the Congress had blamed the defeat on VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar’s candidature, saying he took away 1.70 lakh votes.

The Mane family is quite well established in the cooperative sector. Dilip Mane’s father Brahmadev Mane was a staunch Congressman who was elected to the legislative assembly in 2009. He crossed over to the Shiv Sena in 2019 and contested opposite Praniti Shinde in the assembly elections but was defeated.

Welcoming Dilip Mane into the party on Sunday, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, “There is a need to end the BJP’s dictatorship and protect the Constitution. Agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax are being used to scare people from other parties.”

Sushilkumar Shinde, who was also present during Mane’s induction, said the leader had come back to his home. “Dilip’s father was also in Congress. He too was in Congress, but had he left us to join another party. I thank him for returning home. His workers have also told him that there is no option but to return to Congress.”

Shinde claimed his daughter Praniti was given an offer to join the BJP, and said, “We won’t join the BJP even if we have to die. Please help the Congress candidate win.”

Mane said that he and his workers had started working for Congress and would give a big lead to Praniti Shinde.