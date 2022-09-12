Four days after fire, Bonsari residents get back power, water
NAVI MUMBAI: Four days after a massive fire that broke out in a tar manufacturing unit in the Bonsari region of Turbhe TTC area, residents finally got electricity back on Monday evening
Thousands of residents not only suffered electricity and water cuts for four days but also endured the loss of property in the fire that gutted the unit, destroying several articles in the homes of nearby residents and the vehicles parked in the area. Sources say that since there was heavy rain at the time, the chemicals flowed onto the road with the water leading to fire on the main road as well.
In a predominantly slum colony of over 5,000 residents, the heat generated by the fire affected the homes of the residents with the fire reaching a couple of houses as well. Several of the over 5,000 residents of the area had to take refuge in the premises of the neighbouring units.
Around 1000 households in the area had to go without power till Monday evening when the laying work of the electric cable was finally completed by MSEDCL. The raging fire had destroyed the earlier cable.
Ramesh More, 45, a resident, said, “There was temporary power provided on Saturday evening for some time, however, due to low voltage, even normal electric appliances like a fan didn’t work. Some people took advantage of power cuts and resorted to theft in the area. We have complained to the police about it.”
Rama Phatle, 35, another resident, added, “To add to our woes, water supply was also disrupted due to lack of electric power. We had to fetch drinking water from nearby units for us. For the rest of the chores, we collected rainwater and used it, as it has been raining heavily every evening.”
Locals say the work on laying of new cable was speeded up Sunday morning which went on till Monday evening when power was finally restored.
Laxman Khamkar, assistant engineer, MSEDCL who coordinated the work, said, “The power had to be shut down due to the fire. We had to lay new cables and hence it took some time. Our personnel worked day and night to get the job completed at the earliest. We have now restored electricity to the entire area.”
