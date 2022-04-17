Four firms, directors booked for duping DHFL of ₹1,057 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against directors of four real estate firms for allegedly duping Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) of ₹1,057 crore.
Police officials said that the directors had allegedly availed loans from DHFL between 2011 and 2018 by mortgaging their properties, but the loan money was diverted and utilised to clear debts of other banks.
Besides, the accused sold off the mortgaged properties without securing mandatory NOC from DHFL, thus breaching the terms of the loan agreement, said the police officials.
The FIR is registered against four firms -- Silverland Development Corporation, Harsh Developers, Sri Khodiar Realtech Syndication, Sri Jivdani Maa Real Estate and their nine directors, including Vijay Kamdar, Ranjan Kamdar, Dhaval Kamdar, Shaili Kamdar and Chetan Mawani, among others.
The case was first registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station and later transferred to EOW for investigation.
“The accused persons secured loans from DHFL between 2011 and 2018, by mortgaging some of their properties. The loan money was used for the purpose other than it was availed for and was utilised to repay loans of other banks. The accused persons allegedly sold off nine flats at Le Palazzo residential project at Nana Chowk to five individuals without taking prior permission or NOC from DHFL as those flats were mortgaged with the DHFL, thus breaching the terms of the loan agreement,” Amol Walawalkar, DHFL’s deputy vice president, said in the FIR. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.
It is alleged that while selling one of the flats, one of the developers submitted a bogus NOC of DHFL to process the deal. The money received from the selling of the flats was utilised by the accused for their benefit, thus again violating the terms and conditions prescribed in the loan agreement and causing huge financial losses to DHFL.
The accused failed to repay the amount of ₹462 crore of the total loan amount of ₹793 crore taken on loan and the total dues payable to DHFL have now reached ₹1,057 crore, complainant said in his statement to the police.
The police complaint has also stated that the accused persons had provided personal and corporate guarantees to help each other secure the loans.
The EOW is contemplating to rope in a forensic auditor to trace the money trail, said a police officer requesting anonymity.
Dhaval Kamdar, Chetan Mawani refused to speak on the matter. Vijay Kamdar did not respond to detailed queries sent on email.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ousted Kapil Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan, arrested in connection with the fraud at Yes Bank, from the Board of Directors of DHFL. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on June 7, 2021, approved the resolution plan for DHFL’s reverse merger with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited.
-
Chandigarh | PU professor duped by Singapore-based firm
Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping an assistant professor at Panjab University's department of botany. The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing Singh's Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts. Singh found out that his bank account had been flagged in an FIR registered in Visakhapatnam after a woman said she had been cheated of ₹53,000 over this investment scam.
-
Proposal for allowing viva remotely to be taken up next PU senate meet
Panjab University students may soon be allowed to attend viva remotely via online methods as the varsity senate will take a final call on the same in its forthcoming meeting scheduled on April 26. PU senate, the varsity's apex governing body, is expected to mull over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate's physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.
-
IVRI scientist develops plant dye-based meat testing kit
You can check the quality of meat before starting to cook it and , for this, Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute says it has developed the country's first plant-material based kit that is capable of monitoring the freshness of meat and its products. The kit has to be placed on the surface of the meat or inside a packet to check its quality, says the scientist behind the innovation, Dr Suman Talukder.
-
Congress’ Jayshri Jadhav wins Kolhapur by-poll
Congress candidate Jayshri Jadhav won the by-poll held in the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment defeating rival Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 19,307 votes, results declared on Saturday revealed. Chandrakant Jadhav died in December 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications, thus necessitating the by-election, which took place on April 12, and saw over 61% voter turnout. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a “victory of progressive thoughts.”
-
It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli.
