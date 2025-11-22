Four killed as speeding car crashes into bikes in Ambernath

THANE: Four people died and four others were seriously injured on Friday evening when a car rammed into several motorcycles coming from the opposite direction on the Ambernath flyover, which connects the east and west sides of the city. The deceased included the driver of the car and three men riding the bikes. One of the deceased fell off from the flyover due to the impact of the collision. When the car was proceeding at high speed along the Ambernath flyover, the driver lost control, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide head-on with multiple bikes (Pramod Tambe/ HT Photo)

According to the Ambernath police, the Tata Nexon car was registered in the name of local Shiv Sena leader Pramod Chaubey. His wife and Shiv Sena leader Kiran Chaubey, who is contesting the municipal council polls, was present in the car at the time of the accident as she was headed for poll campaigning.

When the car was proceeding at high speed along the Ambernath flyover, the driver lost control, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide head-on with multiple bikes. The impact was so severe that the car driver died at the wheel while one of the bikes was thrown off the flyover and two persons riding it died on the spot.

Kiran Chaubey was trapped inside the mangled vehicle until local residents broke open the car’s windshield to rescue her, police said. She sustained injuries on her hand and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

Three others were injured in the accident apart from Chaubey, while the four deceased were identified as Laxman Shinde, the car driver, 17-year-old Sumit Chailani, 45-year-old Shailesh Jadhav, and 52-year-old Chandrakant Anarke.

Some witnesses claimed that the car driver had suffered a heart attack due to which he lost control over the car while others claimed that he was drunk at the time of the accident. The police, however, did not confirm any of the claims, and said the exact cause of the accident was under investigation.

Shabbir Ahmed, senior police inspector at the Ambernath police station confirmed that four people had died in the accident and their dead bodies had been sent to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

“One of the injured persons is undergoing treatment at the Central Hospital while two others have been shifted to a hospital in Dombivli.” Ahmed told HT.