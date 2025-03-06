Frequent power cuts add to residents’ woes amid Khar road work

Mumbai: Buildings along 11th Road, a prime residential area in Khar West, endured hours without electricity on Tuesday, a recurring issue attributed to the ongoing concretisation work. Ironically, earlier that morning, Khar residents had gathered for a meeting with former corporator Alka Kerkar and officials from the BMC’s H West ward office to discuss their road-related grievances. Mumbai, India. Mar 04, 2025: Residents of Khar met with a BMC official regarding road repairs between 10 & 11 Numbers Road in the Khar area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 04, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“There was little clarity on what has been delaying the work,” said Shalini Shome, a Khar resident who organised the meeting. Roadwork, including concretisation and other improvements, has been ongoing on 10th and 11th Roads since December, with long periods where the dug-up roads are left untouched. “At least now we have some answers—one delay is due to Adani Electricity setting up an additional power line for future contingencies. We have been assured that work on 10th and 11th Roads will be completed by April. Work on 7th Road, a key thoroughfare for buses, is also set to begin next week, with completion expected by May, ahead of the monsoon,” she added.

However, despite these verbal commitments, signboards detailing project timelines, which are mandated by civic rules, remain conspicuously absent.

Residents raise multiple concerns

A group of around 15 residents attended the meeting armed with a list of complaints: debris from road digging dumped on the sides, worsening dust pollution and encroaching on walking space; tree basins filled with construction waste, choking vegetation; uneven road junctions causing damage to vehicles; inconsistent pavement heights; and a leaking water pipe leading to wastage.

“The prolonged roadwork and indiscriminate dumping of debris have left the air thick with dust and cement. Even after work is completed, the roads are not cleaned,” said Anupama Shankar, another resident. “The trees are suffocating, and mosquito infestations have increased.”

Repeated disruptions to electricity and gas supply have also plagued residents over the past few months. “It took five hours for power to be restored today,” said Gina Kohli, a resident of 11th Road. “This has happened at least eight or nine times in recent months.” Others have also raised concerns over water quality, with some now relying solely on bottled water for drinking and cooking.

Officials promise action, residents remain skeptical

While residents found the meeting productive, with BMC and Adani officials promising to address their concerns in the coming days, they remain sceptical until tangible improvements are visible.

A BMC official present at the meeting acknowledged the concerns and assured action. “The road concretisation is taking time due to the presence of multiple underground utilities, and disruptions can occur. However, both Adani and MGL officials are supervising the excavation. As for debris, storage space is required during construction, but we will ensure timely cleaning. The decision on 7th Road work is still pending.”