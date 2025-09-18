From 180 sq ft to 405 sq ft: Century Mills tenants to get splashier homes from BMC

MUMBAI: Around 675 tenants of the Century Mills compound in Lower Parel, who now live in cramped 180-sq-ft rooms and were earlier asked to vacate, are set to receive 405-sq-ft flats under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) cluster redevelopment policy. The civic body plans to invite e-tenders by the end of September for the redevelopment of 476 tenants residing on BMC-owned land. Mumbai, India – April 12, 2025: Century Staff Quarters (Bawan Chawl) at Worli, Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times). (Hindustan Times)

A civic official from the estate department confirmed, “On the BMC plot there are 476 tenements and ten shops. The remaining area falls under the ownership of Century Mills.” The official added that once Century Mills hands over the adjoining plot, all 23 buildings in the compound will be redeveloped. “One entire building and some shops are with Century Mills. These too will be rehabilitated under cluster redevelopment,” the official said.

The size of the new flats will depend on the scheme chosen by the private developer. “Under cluster redevelopment, the developer can opt to build under DCPR 33(23) or DCPR 33(9), typically applied to old, dilapidated or hazardous structures like BDD chawls,” the official explained. The tendering process will proceed once civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani grants approval.

For the tenants, mostly mill workers and their families, this development comes after years of uncertainty. They received eviction notices in February, following a Supreme Court ruling upholding BMC’s ownership of the 25,000-sq-metre (6.17-acre) plot, now valued at ₹660 crore. The land, recorded as CS No 1546, had been leased to Century Spinning and Manufacturing Limited in 1927 for 28 years, with a lease condition that housing for mill workers be constructed. After expiry in 1955, the land was to revert to BMC ownership.

Century Mills fought to retain the plot through legal battles. In 2017, the company’s petition to the Bombay High Court succeeded, but the BMC challenged it in the Supreme Court. In January this year, the top court dismissed Century Textiles’ plea, clearing the way for BMC to initiate redevelopment.

A resident said, “Mill workers are entitled to 405-sq-ft flats as per government resolution. The land has 476 rooms, 10 shops, and a chawl. Currently, about 800 tenants and homeowners live here.” The civic body plans high-rise residential complexes akin to Mhada projects. While some homes will be reserved for original tenants, others will be sold in the open market to generate revenue.

However, tenants continue to demand clarity and fair treatment. “The BMC must ensure that all residents listed in the survey are rehoused. Otherwise, fresh disputes may erupt. This is not just a legal win but about securing workers’ housing rights. The real benefit will be realised only if the process is transparent, with clear demarcation and full rehabilitation,” said a tenant on condition of anonymity.