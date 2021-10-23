Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices soar in Mumbai, Petrol crosses 113-mark for a litre
At an all-time high, fuel prices surged in Mumbai on Saturday
File photo: Petrol price displayed on a fuel pump at a petrol station in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed

At an all-time high, fuel prices surged in Mumbai on Saturday. A litre of petrol crossed 113 while one litre of diesel touched 104 in the city. A litre of petrol was priced at 113.12 while a litre of diesel was available at 104.00.

The price of petrol increased from 112 to 113 in Mumbai in three days. A litre of petrol was priced at 112.11 on Wednesday.

An increase of 34 paise and 37 paise were reported in the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. A litre of petrol was priced at 112.78 on Friday while one litre of diesel was available at 103.63 on Friday.

Fuel prices surged in the national capital as well wherein petrol crossed 107 and was priced at 107.24 for a litre. Diesel was available at 95.97 for one litre.

The hike in fuel prices is different in every city due to Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the state government, additional cess and fuel transportation charges.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani a litre of petrol crossed 116 on Saturday, the costliest in the state at 116.08 while one litre of diesel was available at 105.55 in Amravati.

Transporters have stated that they would organise a nationwide protest on the rise in fuel prices. “It has been a unanimous decision of the transport fraternity to declare indefinite chakkajam to register a protest,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Sign out