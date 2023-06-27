FYJC: Despite getting preferred college in CAP, 12k students don’t seek admission

Mumbai: Around 12, 372 students have not sought admission despite being allotted their first-choice college during the first round of the centralised admission process (CAP) online for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) or class 11. HT Image

Therefore, as per the rule, these students will not be allowed to apply in the second round and will have to wait for the third round.

A total of 63,056 students have taken admission in various colleges of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) out of the 1,36,229 students allotted for the CAP.

The FYJC admission process is underway in 1,014 colleges in the MMR. Totally, 3,78,875 seats are available for admission to these colleges, out of which, 2,37,891 seats are available for the CAP round.

The education department announced the first merit list for CAP admission on June 21. Of the 63,056 students, who have confirmed their admission, 57,343 students were allotted seats in their first-preferred colleges. However, only 44,617 of these students secured admission in the first round.

Till June 26, a total of 75,906 admissions for FYJC were done in the MMR. Out of which 63,056 are from CAP, and 4,575 are admitted from the in-house quota, with 8,005 admitted from the minority quota, and 270 are admitted from the management quota.