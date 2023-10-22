Ganesh Naik opposes CM Shinde’s SRA plans

NAVI MUMBAI: The rivalry between BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and chief minister Eknath Shinde once again came to the fore after the former slammed the state government’s plan to implement the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Navi Mumbai, claiming the ‘Nikammas’ (worthless people) are conspiring to destroy the city for their vested interest. The Shiv Sena has taken umbrage at the statement, demanding respect for the CM and claiming that Naik does not want the poor to get free homes. Navi Mumbai, India - April 29, 2019: BJP leader Ganesh Naik in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Though Ganesh Naik has denied any differences with Shinde, he has repeatedly opposed his plans and policies in the city, often alleging that orders from Thane are harming the city. He has also accused Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) of bias and inefficiency.

Following Shinde’s approval and orders from minister Uday Samant, the state has recently started a survey for the implementation of the SRA scheme for slums in Navi Mumbai. The Shiv Sena leaders have accused Naik of obstructing the survey and complained to Shinde about it. Naik’s son, BJP city chief Sandeep Naik, had denied the allegations terming them baseless and questioning the antecedents of those making them.

In the latest salvo, Naik after meeting NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Thursday, came out openly against the implementation of the scheme in the city.

Naik said that if the SRA2 scheme which has a provision of 10 FSI is implemented, we will need three more Morbe dams to take care of the water needs. “I am not blaming Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar, but the ‘Nikammas’ who have planned such a development and have not thought of the future. They are only interested in making money and leading a good life for themselves. They don’t care for the next generation,” he added. “We do not mind a few lesser facilities but we do not want our city destroyed. They are saying they will make houses for people and then houses will also be sold. Why does the government want to do it? It can go to areas like NAINA near Panvel, where there is space to do so.”

Lambasting NMMC for alleged bias and working under pressure, he said, “Our people’s works are not happening. Mumbai and Thane patterns are not being followed here. Someone wants a different pattern here. I have asked them to inform me of the person under whose threat they are working. I will speak to him and tell him that his actions are not right.”

The Shiv Sena has hit back. Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai Sampark Pramukh, Kishore Patkar said, “Why does he want to deny the poor people proper homes for themselves and their families? They will get free houses and a quality of life which they will not be able to afford otherwise. Why should they always have to reside in the slums?”

“Our leader Eknath Shinde has planned the SRA project for the city to provide relief to the poor. This is an attack on him by an alliance partner,” he added. “If respect is not shown to our leader, our party will also not remain quiet. We have cordial relations with BJP Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre but will not support Ganesh Naik if he contests the assembly election. We will support the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate instead.”

