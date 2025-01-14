Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gang steals jewellery worth 1.68 crore from bus

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2025 08:24 AM IST

THANE: Thieves stole a bag with ₹1.68 crore in jewellery and ₹2 lakh cash from a bus on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway; police are investigating.

THANE: A gang of thieves stole a bag containing jewellery worth 1.68 crore and 2 lakh in cash from a bus near Umbarmali village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur taluka, where the bus had halted for a tea break. The bus driver noticed the theft and tried to chase the thieves, who fled in a car, but failed to stop them.

Gang steals jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.68 crore from bus
Gang steals jewellery worth 1.68 crore from bus

The Kasara police have registered a case against the unidentified thieves based on a complaint from the jewellery trader and launched a search for the gang.

Kiran Kumar Purohit, a 44-year-old jewellery trader from Bhayander East, manufactures and sells gold and silver ornaments. On Friday, he visited Shrirampur, Loni, Kopargaon, Rahata and Sangamner in Ahmednagar district to sell mangalsutras and other gold ornaments. After completing his sales, he packed the remaining jewellery and the cash in the bag and was returning home when the incident took place.

According to Kasara police, on Saturday night, Kiran Kumar boarded a Nashik-Borivali Shivshahi bus. Around 1:30am, the bus stopped at Hotel Famous on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Umbarmali village for a tea break. Kiran Kumar left his bag on his seat and got off the bus to buy a bottle of water. The thieves, who were traveling in the same bus, stole the bag and fled toward Mumbai in a car that apparently was tailing the bus.

The bus conductor noticed the theft and informed Kiran Kumar who immediately alerted the driver. The bus driver then began chasing the thieves’ car on the highway. For almost 15 minutes, the bus driver tried to chase them but could not match the car’s speed. He, however, noted down the vehicle number and police are now trying to trace the owner of the vehicle and identify the thieves.

After Kiran Kumar reported the theft at the Kasara police station, inspector Suresh Gavit and his team started the investigation by examining CCTV footage from the highway and the crime scene. “We were able to get details of at least some of the accused involved in the theft. We will soon arrest them,” Gavit said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On