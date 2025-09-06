Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai today: Check traffic guidelines, alternate routes

A traffic advisory is in place in central Mumbai and the western suburbs today in view of the Ganpati Visarjan. While some roads will restrict parking, others would be prohibiting plying of goods vehicles. In an X post, Mumbai Police said, “ In view of Anant Chaturdashi and Ganpati Visarjan, the following traffic arrangement will be in place.” (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The Mumbai Traffic Police released videos detailing alternate routes, and other guidelines for the day.

Citizens have been advised to plan their commute accordingly. Several areas, including Worli, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, Santacruz, Sahar and more, may see some traffic diversions.

Central Mumbai

Worli

No parking is permitted on Dr Annie Besant Road from the Old Passport Office to Lotus Junction and on RG Thandani Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thakare Junction.

Dadar

In Dadar, the movement of goods vehicles is prohibited for plying on the entire stretch of the Gokhale Road, SK Bole Road, and Swatantravir Savarkar Marg. Besides, the Bhawani Shankar Road, NC Kelkar Road, and the Tilak Bridge road are also prohibited for use.

No parking zones have been declared on the Swatantravir Savarkar Marg from Century Junction to Yes Bank Junction, MB Raut Marg, and Shivaji Park Road No. 5 from Swatantravir Savarkar Marg to Rajabade Chowk.

Further, no parking is allowed on Ranade Road from NC Kelkar Road to Chaityabhumi Junction and on Dyaneshwar Mandir Road from Suryawanshi Hall Chowpatti to Chaityabhumi.

Mahim

In Mahim, the following roads are prohibited for goods vehicles: Gen AK Vaidya Marg from Mahim Causeway to Mahim Junction, LJ Road from Mahim Junction to Raja Rade Junction, Mori Road from Mahim Junction to Mahim Phatak, and TH Katariya Marg (Matunga Labour Camp Road) at Kumbharwada Junction.

Matunga

Goods vehicles are prohibited on Tilak Bridge Road from Dadar TT Junction to Kotwal Garden. No parking zones have been imposed on Dr. BA Road from Maheshwari Garden to Suparibaug Junction on both bounds.

Kurla

Goods vehicles are not allowed on LBS Road from Kamani Junction to Kurla Depot (northbound), on New Mill Road from Chikane Chowk to Sahar Junction, and on KK Krishna Menon Road from Kumbharwada Junction to Ashok Mill Naka.

No parking is permitted on New Mill Roads, LBS Road, and KK Krishna Menon Road from Kumbharwada Junction to Ashok Mill Naka.

Western suburbs

Santacruz

Goods vehicles are prohibited on Devle Road from JVPD Junction to ATS Chowky and Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg from MV Road to Juhu Tara Road Junction.

No parking is allowed on Janardhan Mahtre Road from Juhu Naka to Moragaon, Vaikunthlal Mehta Road (both sides), Birla Lane (both sides), Juhu Road from SV Road to Koliwada Junction (both sides).

DN Nagar

No parking is allowed on JP Road, SV Road from Amboli Naka to Gokhale Road Junction, Juhu-Versova Link Road, and Achyutrao Patvardhan Marg in Andheri West.

Goregaon

No parking is allowed on MG Road from Ratna Naka to Ganesh Ghat, Oshiwara Nala (SV Road to Goraswadi SV Road), and Oshiwara Bus Depot Link Road to Laljipada Link Road in Malad West.

Kandivali

In Kandivali, KT Son Marg from New Link Road to HDFC Bank Road, Kalpana Chawla Chowk to Damu Amma Date Marg, and Abdul Hamid Road from Gate 1 to Gate 8 are all prohibited for goods vehicles. No parking is permitted on MG Road and SV Road to Charkop Village.

Alternate route

Alternative routes have been suggested by Mumbai Police on Gold Spot Junction (Bislery Junction) to Bahar Junction (right turn) and Shivaji Chowk via Sahar Road, left turn to Captain Gore Bridge (Parle Bridge).