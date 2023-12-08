close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Gas pipeline leaks after damage due to excavation work in Mumbai

Gas pipeline leaks after damage due to excavation work in Mumbai

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 07:44 PM IST

Gas pipeline leaks after damage due to excavation work in Mumbai

The gas leak occurred around 3 pm at Jarimari Garden on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the Anand Nagar locality, where a civic contractor was carrying out excavation work for a drainage line, he said.

Following the incident, the gas supply was affected in Dahisar (east), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Link road, Anand Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and Avdhoot Nagar areas, the official said.

The MGL, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade and other agencies are engaged in the restoration work, he added.

