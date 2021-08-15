Get a view of Western Ghats on Deccan Queen between Mumbai and Pune

Passengers travelling on-board the iconic Deccan Queen between Mumbai and Pune will now be able to experience a panoramic view of the Western Ghats after a vistadome coach was attached to the train on Sunday, August 15.

“A Vistadome coach has been attached to the Deccan Queen on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The Vistadome coach enables passengers to enjoy the beautiful view of the Western Ghats,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway (CR).

During its inaugural run, the 40-seater coach was fully booked on Sunday and is also completely booked for Monday.

The Vistadome coach attached to the Deccan Queen has been refurbished by the CR’s Matunga workshop. The coach has been refurbished with vinyl wrapping at the doorway, observation area with improved aesthetics, painted with new colour scheme and the lavatories have been upgraded with standard fittings. The exteriors of the Vistadome coach have been imprinted with the sketch of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building.

After the success of the Vistadome coach on the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route, CR decided to introduce the experience for the Deccan Queen, too. The train is also equipped with a dining car.

The glass-roofed Vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate 360 degrees, providing passengers a better sightseeing experience. The coach that was introduced in June on the Deccan Express has an occupancy of more than 95% in one month.

The coach also has 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

The Vistadome coach was first introduced in 2017 on the Jan Shatabdi Express on the Mumbai-Goa route. However, owing to the less occupancy, it was removed this year.