Ghatkopar fire: 18-year-old rescuer succumbs to injuries

Ghatkopar fire: 18-year-old rescuer succumbs to injuries

Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:24 AM IST

He became the third casualty of the Ghatkopar fire mishap, that took place in a commercial building.

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: An 18-year-old medical aspirant, Eidish Sahetya, who was undergoing treatment at the National Burns Centre in Airoli succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. He became the third casualty of the Ghatkopar fire mishap, that took place in a commercial building.

Sahetya, and his classmate Taniya Kamble, were among the students of a NEET coaching class located in the complex. The two had helped many people escape to safety via a connector to the neighbouring Parakh Hospital on the terrace of the building. Kamble is still admitted to NBC.

Confirming the news of his demise, Eidish’s father, advocate Vijay Sahetya said he was doing fine and was placed under the ventilator. “He passed away late into the night between Friday and Saturday. He put himself in danger to save others,” said the father.

Ghatkopar-based social worker Piyush Das who was among the rescuers who had reached the building even before the firefighters recounted the brave actions of the deceased teenager. “Eidish had made multiple rounds of the building. At first, the students in the coaching centre were breathing through wet clothes over their faces and kept the

windows open. Later, some of them saw other people escaping through the connector on the terrace,” he said.

“It was after that some students, including Eidish, took it upon themselves to guide other classmates,” Das added.

