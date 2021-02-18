Ghatkopar man booked for murder of neighbour, assault of another

Pant Nagar police has booked a Ghatkopar resident after he killed a neighbour and assaulted another on Wednesday. The 35-year-old victim was trying to intervene in a fight between his neighbours. The accused fled from the spot.

The incident took place when the victim, Shashikant alias Munna Nagendra, woke up owing to commotion outside his house and found that his neighbours — Ram Shiromani Yadav, 55, and Nanhe Yadav, 40 — were arguing at his doorstep. As he saw Nanhe trying to hit Ram Shiromani, Nagendra stepped outside and tried to stop them.

Nanhe assaulted Ram Shiromani with a knife and when Nagendra tried to stop him, he slit Nagendra’s throat.

Locals gathered at the spot and took the two injured men to a hospital and informed the police.

“Shiromani was admitted at the hospital and Nagendra was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

The police have booked Nanhe on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt to arrest him.