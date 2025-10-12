Ghodbunder residents demand probe into 18 accident deaths, warn of road blockade

THANE: Residents of Thane’s Ghodbunder Road have demanded a thorough investigation into the 18 accident-related deaths reported along the arterial stretch this year, alleging that the fatalities were caused by pothole-ridden surfaces, incomplete construction work, and negligence by civic and traffic authorities. The locals have also called for criminal action against government officers, engineers and contractors responsible for the deteriorating condition of the road. Thane, India - October -11, 2025: Anger Among Ghodbunder Road Residents Ñ Memorandum Submitted to Police, Despite holding repeated protests, residents of Ghodbunder Road continue to be denied justice. Frustrated by the inaction, locals gathered outside the Kasarvadavali Police Station on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to senior police officials. In the memorandum, citizens have demanded that the poor condition of Ghodbunder Road be urgently repaired and strict measures be taken to prevent frequent accidents that occur due to bad road conditions. The residents also highlighted that several people have lost their lives in recent accidents caused by the deteriorating roads, and it is high time strict action is taken to stop such tragedies,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, October -11, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

On Saturday, a delegation of residents under the banner Ghodbunder Road Fights submitted their demands to the Kasarvadavali police and traffic department. They warned that if no improvement is seen within ten days, thousands of residents would take to the streets and block vehicular movement. The group accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to repeated complaints, saying that commuters now travel the route in fear, unsure when the next mishap will occur.

Residents said that Ghodbunder Road—one of Thane’s busiest connectors linking the Eastern and Western Express Highways—has become a daily hazard zone. Deep craters, poor lighting, and unmarked diversions have made the stretch particularly unsafe for motorists and pedestrians alike. Ongoing construction and a lack of barricades or warning signage have compounded the chaos, especially during peak hours.

“The road has turned into a death trap,” said Rohit Gaikwad, a member of the citizens’ group. He explained that the combination of damaged surfaces, random diversions, and absence of on-ground traffic management has created a dangerous environment for everyone using the road. The group has demanded permanent traffic deployment at all major junctions in the Kasarvadavli area and strict enforcement of safety protocols at construction sites.

Another resident, Adish Mehrotra, said the 18 fatalities this year must be treated not as accidents but as consequences of institutional neglect. According to him, engineers, contractors, and officers supervising public works are legally bound to ensure quality and safety. The group has sought action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and endangering public safety.

The growing outrage has now spilled into politics. Former MP Rajan Vichare of the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged on Friday that the Thane Police and Traffic Department are failing in their basic duties. He claimed that traffic management has been outsourced to contract-based wardens while police personnel remain engaged in political assignments. “The system has made Ghodbunder residents prisoners of administrative failure,” he said.

Vichare also accused the government of frequent and arbitrary changes to traffic-related Government Resolutions (GRs). “One day, heavy vehicles are barred during peak hours; the next, the order is revoked without explanation,” he said, adding that the constant changes add to commuter confusion.

Responding to the criticism, DCP (traffic) Pankaj Shirshat said that three senior officers, 40 traffic constables and 35 wardens have already been deployed along Ghodbunder Road to regulate movement. “As for demands for action against officials or departments, that falls under the purview of the local police, who can investigate further,” he added.