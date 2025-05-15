Ghosalkar’s wife meets Thackeray

Mumbai: Former corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar, who quit as the Shiv Sena (UBT) Vibhag Pramukh (divisional head) for Dahishar earlier this week, met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on Wednesday. Tejasvee Ghosalkar (in white) met Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

“I met Uddhavji as he had called me,” Ghosalkar told reporters outside the Thackerays’ residence, Matoshree. “I presented my problems to him, and he gave me some answers while some problems still need solutions. I expect a reply soon so I can make up my mind.”

The former corporator refused to answer questions regarding offers by the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to join their party, but said she was still with the Thackerays.

A Shiv Sena corporator from 2017 to 2022, Tejasvee quit as the Shiv Sena (UBT) vibhag pramukh on Monday owing to differences with party leaders, especially her father-in-law and former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar. Her husband Abhishek Ghosalkar was murdered by his political rival Mauris Noronha during a Facebook Live session in 2022.

Differences between Tejasvee and her father-in-law cropped up during the assembly polls in November 2024 as both wanted to contest from Dahisar. Vinod Ghosalkar eventually contested from the seat after Thackeray asked them to sort out their differences, but he lost to the BJP’s Manisha Chaudhary.

The latest dispute between the two pertained to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll that is likely to be held after the monsoon.

Tejasvee wanted to contest the election from ward number one in Dahisar, but her father-in-law wants his second son Saurabh to contest from the seat on a party ticket. After Vinod Ghosalkar asked her to shift to another ward, she tried to reach out to the party leadership but did not get the desired response, which prompted her to quit her party post on Monday.

Following her meeting with Thackeray on Wednesday, sources in the Shiv Sena (UBT) said she would now be allowed to choose her ward for the BMC election.

Her aides acknowledged that she had been contacted by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as well as the BJP, but said she was yet to take a final decision.