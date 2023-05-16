MUMBAI: A house breaking case has been registered against two unknown men, who allegedly forcibly entered a jewellery shop in Goregaon West, gagged an employee and robbed cash and jewellery worth around ₹92.95 lakh, according to Goregaon police. Duo gags employee; robs gold, silver worth ₹ 93L from jewellery shop

The police said that they are trying to identify the robbers through the CCTV camera footages of the locality.

According to the police, the employee identified as Shravankumar Kharwad, 22, has been working with Kardhar Jewellers in Kawahar Nagar for the last three months. Police officers said that the shop belonged to Sanjay Poonamchand Jain (43) and his family.

Jain told the police that every day, they open their shop for business at 10am and close it at 9.30pm and that’s when Kharwad goes out for dinner. Jain said that on Sunday night, he locked the shutter of the shop at 9.30pm as usual and headed home.

Jain said that at 6am on Monday, he received a phone call from Kharwad, who claimed that when he returned from dinner, opened the shutter of the shop to enter, two men intercepted him and covered his mouth with a cloth, which was possibly laced with chloroform. The two then pushed him inside the shop and threw him on the ground after which he fell unconscious.

“Kharwad said that when he regained consciousness at 5.30am and looked around, he found the entire display of gold and silver jewellery missing. He then checked the safe and found two kilograms of gold missing,” said a police officer from Goregaon police station.

Based on his statement, the police have registered a case of robbery and house breaking against the two unidentified men.

Dattatray Thopte, senior police inspector of Goregaon police station said that gold worth ₹75 lakh and silver worth ₹18 lakh was stolen from the jewellery shop along with some cash.

“When we checked, we found the digital video recorder from the shop’s CCTV cameras also missing. We are now scanning the CCTV recordings of the cameras installed in the area and roads leading to the shop to find out which way the two accused were headed to after the robbery,” said Thopte.

