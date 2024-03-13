 Government appoints chancellor, vice-chancellor for JJ de-novo Deemed University | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Government appoints chancellor, vice-chancellor for JJ de-novo Deemed University

Government appoints chancellor, vice-chancellor for JJ de-novo Deemed University

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 07:32 AM IST

AP Jamkhedkar appointed as chancellor of JJ De-Novo University, with Rajanish Kamat as interim VC. ₹26 crore allocated for infrastructure development.

Mumbai: The state government has appointed AP Jamkhedkar as the first chancellor of the newly established JJ De-Novo Deemed University. Rajanish Kamat, currently the vice-chancellor of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, will serve as the interim VC of Sir JJ University for six months. The university, including the renowned Sir J.J. School of Art, Architecture, and Applied Arts, received a boost with a 26 crore allocation for infrastructure development. It aims to introduce innovative courses in Art, Architecture, and Design from the academic year 2024-25, focusing on industry relevance. Kamat emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to meet global market demands. He will assume the role of VC on Wednesday.

