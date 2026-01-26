Fadnavis may meet representatives before Nashik ‘long march’ reaches Mumbai

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet on Tuesday with a delegation of farmers, labourers and fisherfolk participating in a ‘long march’ that started from Nashik on January 25, its organisers said on Monday. Nashik: Farmers and labourers participate in a ‘long march’ to Mumbai to press for their various demands, including land rights, irrigation facilities and uninterrupted power supply, (PTI)

The march, which is expected to reach Mumbai on February 2, is demanding the implementation of long-pending assurances under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), the completion of irrigation projects, and the filling of posts in Zilla Parishad schools.

The protestors, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), halted at Ghatandevi near Kasara Ghat on Monday evening and will resume their march towards Thane on Tuesday.

Thousands of protesters are marching on foot, raising demands that include scrapping the smart electricity meter scheme, opposing the dilution of MGNREGA and the four labour codes, and opposing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA).

The march’s first overnight halt was at Rahul Bahula in Nashik district on Sunday before resuming early Monday. After the national flag was unfurled at an event on Monday, the protesters began marching along the Nashik–Mumbai National Highway and halted at Ghatandevi, around 40 km from Nashik. Many women participants are walking barefoot, carrying red flags and raising slogans.

“The state government has begun reaching out to us to persuade us to call off the agitation. We have clearly stated that there will be no decision until we meet the chief minister. We are expecting a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. More than 55,000 people are already participating, and more are joining from districts along the route,” said Ajit Nawale, Maharashtra state secretary of AIKS.

Nawale said protesters are carrying stocks of foodgrains, vegetables, utensils and firewood in common vehicles from their villages to sustain the march.

Referring to a three-day march held in Palghar last week, organisers said the Palghar district collector had given time-bound written assurances on 10 of the 12 demands, following which the agitation was called off.

However, the state-level march was announced to press demands on the state government for intervention.

Nawale said the delegation would discuss all state-level demands with the chief minister during the proposed meeting.