Govt will topple under weight of own contradictions: Raut
Mumbai A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil admitted that they had picked Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra with a ‘heavy heart’, the Shiv Sena charged that this revealed the cracks in the alliance and claimed that the government would topple under the weight of its contradictions.
“There is no freedom of expression in BJP. There, one cannot speak one’s mind out… Even then, I am congratulating Chandrakantdada Patil (for saying this),” said Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. He added that Patil had spoken about something that was going on in his mind.
Speaking at the meeting of the Maharashtra BJP’s executive committee in Panvel on Saturday, Patil had given the first broad hint of displeasure within the party. The BJP, which has a bench strength of 106 in the assembly, allowed Shinde, who walked out of the Shiv Sena, with 39 other MLAs, to become the chief minister of the state. Shinde’s revolt against the party president and then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had led to the collapse of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
“We will not speak like the BJP and claim that the government will fall in 10 days or 15 days… but this regime will not last,” charged Raut. “This government will fall due to its internal fights. This dispensation will never stand on strong legs,” said Raut, pointing to how the council of ministers had not been formed over three weeks after Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in.
Raut said Aaditya’s rallies in Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) had seen young and old Shiv Sainiks get emotional at the party being ousted from power. “The double-standards government will be washed away in these tears,” he claimed, adding that “lakhs and crores of Maharashtrians were upset” at the Thackeray government being destabilized.
-
Shinde to launch state tour later this month
Mumbai In an attempt to counter Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's state-wide 'Shiv Samvad Yatra,' which aims at galvanizing the Shiv Sena's rank-and-file after a vertical split in the party, chief minister Eknath Shinde is planning to launch his tour of Maharashtra later this month. On Thursday, Aaditya launched his tour, covering Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) in the first phase.
-
ISC results 2022: U.P. students fare better than others in country
Uttar Pradesh students have performed better than other students across the country in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examination 2022, the result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. The U.P. students have registered the pass percentage of 99.48% against pan-India's pass percentage of 99.38%. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful ISC students, their parents and teachers.
-
Cops rescue Ukranian woman, her husband who got lost on way to Haridwar
MEERUT Police came to the rescue of a Ukranian woman and her Indian husband who strayed on to a wrong route to Haridwar on Saturday midnight, due to traffic diversion for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Later, their car got trapped in a marsh. SP( city) of Bijnor Praveen Ranjan said that Dial 112 received a distress call from a Ukrainian woman Anastasia and her Indian husband on Saturday midnight.
-
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
