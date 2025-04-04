Grant weapons licenses for ‘renowned shooters’ to doctor, HC tells police

MUMBAI: Irked with the denial of licenses for adequate number of arms and ammunition to well-known ophthalmologist Dr Cyres K Mehta on flimsy grounds, the Bombay high court has directed the police to decide his application afresh. Dr Cyres Mehta

Dr Mehta, an accomplished shooter, wants to participate in the national championship, and had applied for weapons licenses granted to a ‘renowned shooter’, encompassing three rifles/ shotguns and five pistols/ revolvers. But the police granted him licenses only for one rifle and two pistols, prompting him to approach the high court.

When his petition came up for hearing on March 24, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde informed the court that Dr Mehta had been granted licenses for only one rifle and two pistols because he had sold a firearm previously without any authorisation.

The court, however, noted that the weapon was sold as it was malfunctioning, and with the permission of the police authority. Condemning the attempt of the police officers to mislead the court, the division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Dr Neela Kedar Gokhale said, “We deprecate the conduct of the (police) officer instructing Mrs Shinde of suggesting something which is far from truth, i.e., indirectly suggesting that the petitioner had sold his gun unauthorisedly.”

The court sought assistance from advocate general Dr Birendra Saraf, who stated that Dr Mehta could re-apply for licenses granted to ‘renowned shooters’ as well as increase in his ammunition quota from 30,000 to 100,000 rounds. The category and the event in which he intends to participate would be considered by the authorities, Dr Saraf told the court.

Advocate Sakshee Chavan, representing Dr Mehta, accordingly agreed to file a fresh application setting out details of the event the shooter intends to participate in.

After perusing the application, the division bench found no reason to refrain the ophthalmologist from acquiring additional weapons licenses and directed the police authorities to decide his plea by Thursday.

Dr Mehta told Hindustan Times on Thursday evening that he had not heard anything from the police yet regarding his application.

“Earlier too, the court had issued similar directions, but the police objected to my plea on some or the other grounds. Perhaps, they will inform the court about their decision on Friday, when a hearing is scheduled,” he said.