Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail pleas of Rana couple to be heard tomorrow

The bail applications of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana will be heard on Saturday after police filed its reply in the case in the trial court.

A day ago, the independent lawmaker couple filed applications before a court seeking home food in prison.

The Ranas were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

