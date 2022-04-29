Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail pleas of Rana couple to be heard tomorrow
mumbai news

Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail pleas of Rana couple to be heard tomorrow

The Ranas were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.
File photo of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The bail applications of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana will be heard on Saturday after police filed its reply in the case in the trial court.

A day ago, the independent lawmaker couple filed applications before a court seeking home food in prison.

Also read | Mumbai top cop rebuts Ranas’ ‘inhuman treatment’ charge with a 12-sec video clip

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups. 

They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. 

