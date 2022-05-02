Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her husband's bail plea to be decided today
mumbai news

Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her husband's bail plea to be decided today

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the chief minister. 
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana.(ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Mumbai court on Monday will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in connection with the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court order is expected around 2.45 pm. The lawmaker-couple was arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the chief minister. They were arrested over several sections of the Indian Penal Code along with sedition charges and promoting enmity between groups. They are currently in judicial custody. Navneet Kaur is in Byculla jail while her husband is currently lodged in Taloja Jail.On April 30, the sessions court had reserved the order on the bail plea of Navneet Rana and her husband. During the hearing, lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Abad Ponda while appearing for the duo argued that they had no intention to spread hatred. However, the state government lawyer had opposed bail plea arguing that the arrest was justified and necessary. Earlier, Navneet Rana in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had alleged inhuman treatment in jail. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a 12-second video clip to rebut the Lok Sabha MP's charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hanuman chalisa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP