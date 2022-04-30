Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana.
After hearing both sides, additional sessions judge RN Rokade said he will pass orders on the pleas on Monday.
Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.
The defence lawyers argued that “a citizen has a right to criticise the government so long as it does not incite violence. There is no chance of inciting violence by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.”
Referring to the complaint, the defence lawyers claimed that it was only the couple’s (Ranas) decision to go to Matoshree and that to with no supporters. “Violence against the state was never in their dream,” they contended.
Opposing the plea, Gharat argued that their attempt was to show that the government was weak and the law-and-order situation in the state had gone out of control and as such the government was required to be dissolved.
Bharat said it was a part of their strategy to attack the government from all sides and the plot was to show the Maharashtra government was not promoting the cause of any particular religion. Gharat argued that the idea behind chanting Hanuman Chalisa was to show that the ruling party Shiv Sena had changed its stand and left its Hindutva agenda behind.
Justifying the charges against Ranas, the prosecution contended that the words used by the accused for the chief minister were beyond the limits stipulated for freedom of speech and expression. “There is clear material to show that they wanted to disturb public order,” Gharat argued.
The prosecution also expressed apprehension that if released on bail, the accused may sabotage the probe.
The Khar police arrested the couple on Saturday evening on charges of promoting enmity between groups and sedition, among others, for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.”
While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women’s prison, Ravi Rana is lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
-
Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
-
Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state
For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap. According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.
-
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
