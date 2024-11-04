Thane: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a hawker on Saturday night. The neighbours called the police and handed the accused over to the Ulhasnagar police. The girl is admitted to a hospital for treatment. Hawker rapes 4-year-old when her parents are away

According to the Central police station, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the girl’s parents were at work. The accused, who sells balloons in the evening, works as a watchman during the day. He is reportedly a 17-year-old boy who used to be very close to the victim’s father and often partied with him. He is from Rajasthan, but his family has been living in the area for a few years now with temporary employment. The victim’s parents were migrant labourers from Nepal and are unfamiliar with the area.

Knowing that the victim would be alone at home on Saturday while her parents were at work, he got into the house and locked the door before raping the girl. One of the neighbours who noticed the events found him suspicious and started banging the door open. The neighbour informed the police, and the accused was immediately caught. The officers at the Central police station acted promptly, escorting the girl to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault.

An officer from the Central police station said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused is detained. He added, “The family is not sure of the rapist’s age, so we are waiting for his birth certificate before we can proceed with appropriate action.”

According to the police, the survivor is admitted to the hospital, and her condition is stable. Her psychological therapy will begin on Monday.

In a separate case two months ago, an 11-year-old girl in Badlapur was allegedly raped by a neighbour at a construction site and was one-month pregnant. Her father was forced to leave the area by the henchmen who worked for the accused. Those who lived near construction site claimed that while they are out on work, their children are not safe and such incidents were increasing.