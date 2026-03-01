MUMBAI: A late-night joyride on a high-powered superbike ended in a triple fatality on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in the early hours of Saturday, when two friends riding a Suzuki Hayabusa rammed into a pedestrian at Chinchoti in Vasai East. Hayabusa joyride ends in three deaths on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The crash, which occurred around 4am, claimed the lives of biker Shahrukh Khan, 28, pillion rider Arjun Shetty, 25, and 19-year-old hotel worker Ishwar Saw. According to police, Khan and Shetty had left their homes in Virar West around 10pm on Friday on a Hayabusa -a 1,300cc-plus high-performance sports motorcycle known for its blistering speed and acceleration- reportedly worth around ₹20 lakh. Khan, whose family owns a car showroom in Virar, had purchased the bike barely two months ago and was said to be passionate about superbikes.

The two friends were headed to inspect interior work at a hotel recently purchased by Khan along the national highway. After completing their visit around midnight, they began their return journey towards Virar. Four hours later, tragedy struck.

Investigators said Khan was riding at high speed when the bike slammed into Ishwar Saw, who was crossing the highway near Sadhana Hotel in Chinchoti. The 19-year-old, a resident of Naigaon, had just finished his shift and was heading home when he was hit. He died on the spot.

The force of the collision was so severe that the Hayabusa skidded for over 100 metres before crashing into the road divider. Both riders were flung off and sustained grievous injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital in Vasai East, but succumbed during treatment.

“As soon as we heard about the accident, we rushed to the hospital in Vasai. By the time we reached, both of them had passed away,” said Munaf Baloch, a close friend of the bikers. He said Khan and Shetty were college friends and had known each other for years. Both were unmarried.

Police said an FIR has been registered for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Naigaon police are probing the circumstances of the crash, including the speed at which the bike was being ridden.

After completing formalities, the bodies were sent to the civic hospital in Tulinj, Nalasopara, for post-mortem examination. They will be handed over to their families thereafter.