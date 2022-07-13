HC allows estranged woman to take daughter to Poland
Mumbai The Bombay high court has allowed a Pune resident to take her nine-year-old daughter to Poland in view of the fact that the woman had single-handedly raised the child after she separated from her estranged husband six years ago.
The single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing the petition of the mother, was informed by advocates Abhijit Sarwate and Hardev Kaur that the mother was desirous of advancing her career but at the same time, wanted to ensure that her daughter got the due care and affection which only a mother can give, hence had challenged the family court order.
The couple got married in 2010 and were blessed with a daughter in 2013. They were initially residing in Delhi, but due to the constant nagging by the mother-in-law, the woman had decided to leave the matrimonial home and return to her parents’ home in Pune in 2016 along with her daughter. Thereafter, due to the strained relations with her husband, she had filed for dissolution of the marriage in 2017.
Being a qualified engineer, the woman had taken up a job while in Pune and in the course of her employment, she was offered a post in Krakow, Poland, which she wanted to take up.
In this backdrop, she had filed a petition in the family court seeking declaration that she was the sole guardian of the daughter so that she could take the child with her to Poland. The husband had objected to it and the family court had upheld his objections and restrained the woman from taking the daughter to Poland.
Aggrieved at the prospect of leaving her daughter who she had single-handedly brought up since 2016, the woman approached the HC challenging the family court order.
Advocates Mayur Khandeparkar and Ajinkya Udane appearing for the husband objected to the relocation of the minor daughter to Krakow, contending that the wife had made previous attempts to alienate the child from him and his family under the guise of her job prospects and the whole intention was to severe the ties between the father and the daughter and once she moved to Poland, his visitation right would be curtailed.
HC, however, held that considering her age, the girl must accompany her mother, particularly when the mother has single-handedly brought up the child after being separated from the husband.
It added that the option suggested by the husband that the child should be left with him and his family will take care of her was not a viable one, as the little girl has always stayed with her mother. “One thing is clear that the girl cannot be separated from the petitioner-mother,” said the bench.
The court, however, directed the woman to bring the child at her own expenses to India during her school breaks, so that the father can avail access to the daughter, and the husband is directed to accord his no-objection on the visa application or any other documents, which require his signature in three days, which will facilitate the petitioner to obtain visa for the daughter as well.”
2008 Malegaon blast: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial to ascertain delay
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency court to conduct trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress of the trial. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are amongst the others who are being tried in the case.
-
Bengal police move against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brothers
The West Bengal police have initiated fresh probes against two brothers of leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari in connection with alleged irregularities in the functioning of their local municipality before 2021, officials said on Wednesday.
-
Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters
A Mansa court on Wednesday extended the police remand of four suspects, including two alleged shooters, by four days after the Punjab Police's special investigation team sought more time to interrogate them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29.
-
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial over delays
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency court to conduct a trial into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among those who are being tried in the case.
-
Punjab CM orders probe into post-matric scholarship scheme
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime. The alleged multicrore post-matric scholarship scam had surfaced in 2020, following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering misappropriation of ₹55.71 crore. The then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe. At present, the then social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is in judicial remand.
