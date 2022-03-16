HC allows removal of 477 mangroves for new transmission line

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed the Tata Power Company to construct a 5-km 220 KV transmission line between Kalwa and Salsette, which will require the removal of 477 mangroves, for augmenting the electricity supply to the city.

However, the permission is conditional. Apart from abiding by the terms and conditions of various permissions, the company will also have to plant 5,000 mangrove saplings, as suggested by the Bombay Natural History Society in its environment impact assessment report.

“This is a project which will augment the existing 110 KV transmission line to 220 KV transmission line to meet the growing needs of electricity in the city of Mumbai,” said the bench comprising justice Amjad Sayed and justice Abhay Ahuja.

“In our view, the project is necessary for the public and is of bona fide public utility,” the bench added and directed the state authorities to allow Tata Power Company to start the work on the project.

The company had moved the high court in view of the September 17, 2018 order of the court, imposing prohibition on developmental works in mangrove forests and in a 50-metre buffer zone around mangroves, without the leave of the court.

The company pointed out that at present, Mumbai requires about 3,800 MW power, but only 1,877 MW was being generated in the city and they were bridging the 2,000 MW gap by procuring power from outside. It added that due to the upcoming infrastructure projects, power demand in the city is expected to increase and the existing 110 KV transmission line was required to be upgraded.

Noting that in similar situations, the HC had earlier granted permissions for public projects which required removal of mangroves, the bench directed the state authorities to allow Tata Power Company to start work on the new transmission line.