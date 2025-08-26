MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday ordered the release of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biopic on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, after ruling that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had wrongly withheld clearance on grounds of obscenity. HC clears Yogi Adityanath biopic for release, raps CBFC for refusing certificate

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale watched the film in court before pronouncing their order. “There is no obscenity. Absolutely nothing. Even considering today’s OTT standards, this is a very mild version,” the judges said.

The film, produced by Samrat Cinematics and starring Anant Joshi as Adityanath, is based on Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. The film derives its title from the UP CM’s birth name Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht and was scheduled for worldwide release on August 1 in five languages; it had been denied certification by the CBFC, which cited “obscene” and derogatory dialogues.

Challenging the rejection, the producers argued that the board’s action was “arbitrary and unreasonable” and violated the Cinematograph Act, 1952, as well as the new Certification Rules, 2024. They also told the court that the CBFC had acted “mechanically” by insisting on a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a private individual—a requirement not backed by law.

The court noted that the film carries a disclaimer clarifying it is a work of fiction inspired by real events. Suggesting only a minor change, the judges said, “The CBFC may ask for one word to be added—‘creative freedom’. This is alright. This covers everything.”

Earlier this month, the board’s revising committee had flagged 29 scenes as objectionable and, despite deletions, refused certification on August 17. While senior advocate Ravi Kadam, for the filmmakers, contended the refusal infringed their fundamental rights, CBFC counsel Abhay Khandeparkar maintained due process had been followed and the producers could appeal further.

Rejecting that stand, the bench said the CBFC had “failed to uphold natural justice from the very beginning” and reminded the board that its role does not extend to protecting an individual’s privacy. “If a person’s right to privacy is affected by the film, they can approach the court themselves. That is not the CBFC’s role,” the judges said.

With the court’s order, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi will now be released without cuts.