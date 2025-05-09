HC contemplates committee for conservation of Thane flamingo sanctuary

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday expressed the need for constituting a committee to monitor conservation activities in the Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary, a habitat for flamingos and one of three sites designated as “wetlands of international importance” in Maharashtra under the Ramsar Convention, 1971. The Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary is one of three sites designated as “wetlands of international importance” in Maharashtra under the Ramsar Convention, 1971 (HT Photo)

The division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Makarand Karnik expressed the need for such a committee after senior advocate and amicus curiae Janak Dwarkadas called for targeted action on a host of issues to ensure the long-term ecological health of the sanctuary. The senior lawyer is assisting the court in suo motu proceeding to monitor the conservation and preservation of three Ramsar sites in Maharashtra – Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Lonar Lake, and Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. The proceeding was initiated pursuant to Supreme Court orders in December 2024 to monitor 85 Ramsar sites across the country.

Advocate Manish Kelkar, appearing for the state wetland authority, informed the court that Maharashtra had one of the highest wetland counts in the country.

“We have completed mapping of the wetlands to a considerable extent. However, wetland management and conservation does not end here. We are determined to protect Maharashtra’s wetlands,” he said.

Dwarkadas, on the other hand, called for targeted action on a number of issues to conserve the Thane creek, such as expansion of eco-sensitive zones, ban on aquaculture ponds, prohibition of drones and low-flying aircraft, strict action against illegal sand mining and stray dog population control.

“By implementing these targeted conservation actions, Thane creek’s ecological integrity can be safeguarded while ensuring sustainable coexistence with industrial and urban development,” Dwarkadas said.

The senior advocate further suggested a scientific approach for wetland management to ensure the effective conservation and sustainable management of Thane creek and its surrounding wetlands.

Conserving Thane creek

On Thursday, amicus curiae Janak Dwarkadas listed a number of measures to ensure long-term ecological health of Thane creek

Expansion of eco-sensitive zones (ESZ): All mangrove patches and wetlands around Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary that serve as vital roosting and feeding sites for migratory birds should be immediately included in the ESZ to maintain biodiversity and ecological balance

Ban on aquaculture ponds: Construction of artificial pisciculture ponds should be strictly prohibited to prevent habitat destruction and ecological imbalance

Regulation of artificial lighting: Artificial lights should be positioned in a manner that does not disturb biodiversity, particularly nocturnal species and migratory birds

Prohibition of drones and low-flying aircraft: Use of drones and low-flying helicopter services by private parties should be completely banned to prevent disturbance to wildlife, especially migratory birds

Stray dog population control: Regular sterilisation programmes should be conducted to manage stray dogs. Garbage should be cleared off daily to reduce food sources for stray dogs and minimise risk of dog attacks on flamingos, other migratory birds.

Strict action against illegal sand mining: Immediate and stringent measures should be taken to eliminate illegal sand mining activities that threaten the creek’s ecosystem