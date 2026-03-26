Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed anguish over the continuing crisis of deaths of infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in the state's tribal belt. HC fumes over continuing crisis of malnutrition deaths in Maharashtra's tribal area

A bench headed by Justice R V Ghuge termed it as a "tragedy" that the problem persists despite decades of court's intervention.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigations filed by several activists highlighting chronic malnutrition, staff shortages, poor infrastructure and rising child deaths in Melghat region of eastern Maharashtra.

The bench said the petitions are being heard for over two decades, but the situation reflects a failure on the part of the government to translate policies into action.

"It is a tragedy that this court has to hear submissions on deaths occurring due to malnutrition, lack of medication and proper medical support to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers," HC said.

The court agreed with the submissions made by one of the petitioners who said the government was spending large funds towards welfare schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, when basic nutrition remained unavailable to people living in the tribal regions.

"Those who need food are not getting it, and some people who are sitting at home and not working are getting money," the bench said.

Examining photographs of children and youth from the Melghat region submitted by the petitioners, the judge noted that their ribs are seen protruding and they have no strength to even stand.

There has been little to no improvement on the ground, the HC said.

"After 20 years, such deaths should have stopped. We are a progressive state," the court said, adjourning the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

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