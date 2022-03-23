Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC grants 1L ad-hoc compensation for fisherfolk
HC grants 1L ad-hoc compensation for fisherfolk

The Bombay high court (HC) has granted 1 lakh as ad-hoc compensation for over 900 fisherfolk affected by the new three-lane Thane creek bridge, to be paid out of the deposit of 10 crore
The court has clarified that the final compensation amount was yet to be quantified in consultation with the fisheries department (HT File)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has granted 1 lakh as ad-hoc compensation for over 900 fisherfolk affected by the new three-lane Thane creek bridge, to be paid out of the deposit of 10 crore made by the project proponent - Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The court has clarified that the final compensation amount was yet to be quantified in consultation with the fisheries department.

The division bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav, while hearing the petition filed by Mariayi Machimaar Sahakari Sanstha, complaining of their livelihood being affected due to the construction activity for the new bridge, was informed by advocate Zaman Ali that the August 2021 order of the HC asking MSRDC to decide on the compensation amount and pay the affected fisher folk had expired on January 31, but nothing had been forthcoming from the corporation.

The HC had thereafter directed the MSRDC to deposit 10 crore in the court till it arrived at an appropriate figure to pay the project affected persons.

After advocate Saket Mone for MSRDC informed the bench that the Central Marine Fisheries Institute had sought a year’s time to compute the compensation amount, the bench directed the registry to release the amount deposited by the corporation with it to the petitioner body in two weeks so that an amount of 1 lakh could be paid to each of their affected members as an ad-hoc arrangement.

The bench added that the amount was not final and the same had to be decided and paid to the project affected persons as and when the compensation amount was finalised.

