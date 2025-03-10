Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Ajay Kerkar, director of travel company Cox & Kings Ltd (CKL), in connection with an alleged loan default case of ₹20 crore. The court observed that the matter primarily involved a civil dispute rather than a serious criminal offence and questioned the due diligence exercised by the complainant before lending the money. HC grants bail to Cox & Kings director in ₹ 20 crore loan default case

The case stems from a complaint filed by Yazdeen Jummy Mistry, head of corporate finance at M/s Kurlon Enterprises, on November 23, 2021. According to the complaint, Kurlon Enterprises had extended an inter-corporate loan of ₹20 crore to CKL in two tranches of ₹10 crore each between March and August 2019. However, CKL allegedly defaulted on repayment after servicing the first five instalments.

Kurlon contended that the loan was secured by a deed of guarantee executed by some of CKL’s directors and that the company had presented its balance sheet, along with an A1+ rating certification from a rating agency, at the time of seeking the loan. On the basis of this seemingly strong financial position, Mistry agreed to extend the short-term loan.

Ajay Kerkar was arrested on January 10, 2024, while already in custody for other financial offences. Court records revealed that he had been indicted in more than eight cases registered by multiple banks and financial institutions, including public sector undertakings, and had secured bail in those matters. Notably, the Supreme Court had also granted him bail in some of the cases.

Taking into account Kerkar’s prolonged incarceration, Justice Milind Jadhav ruled in favour of his release. “Considering the applicant’s continued incarceration since 2020, the Supreme Court’s bail order dated August 29, 2024, and the precedent set by this court in granting bail to CKL’s Chief Finance Officer and Special Auditor on February 25, 2025, I am of the opinion that the applicant has made out a case for bail,” the court stated.

The court further noted that while CKL had presented its financial documents and rating certification to obtain the loan, it was ultimately the lender’s responsibility to conduct proper due diligence before disbursing funds. Accordingly, the court granted bail to Kerkar upon furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000, to be executed within four weeks. Additionally, he has been directed not to leave Maharashtra without prior permission from the trial court.