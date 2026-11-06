AIIMS Awantipora OPD services likely to begin before Dec: Nadda

Union health minister JP Nadda on Thursday reviewed the progress and readiness of AIIMS, Awantipora, the first such healthcare facility in the Valley. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda interacts with female students during his visit to the ARSH Institute of Health Sciences and Technology campus, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

The minister said the OPD facility would be opened in December and asked officials to speed up the process.

He also said that the number of MBBS seats at the institution would be raised from 50 to 100.

“Reviewed the progress and operational readiness of AIIMS Awantipora, with a strong focus on ensuring the early commencement of healthcare services for the people of the region. Directed expediting medical equipment procurement, recruitment and all essential arrangements to operationalise OPD services before December 2026, followed by IPD services and academic activities in July 2027,” Nadda wrote on X after the meeting.

He said all efforts must be directed towards making quality tertiary healthcare services accessible to the people at the earliest.

“With construction nearing completion and all major buildings ready despite the challenging terrain, appreciated the dedicated efforts of CPWD and all stakeholders. Directed completion of the remaining works by March 2027,” he added.

Nadda said that, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for all, AIIMS, Awantipora, is set to become a major centre of advanced medical care, significantly strengthening tertiary healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir and bringing specialised treatment closer to the people.

J&K health minister Sakina Itoo said Nadda had informed her that the number of MBBS seats will be raised from 50 to 100, and termed it a welcome step.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi welcomed Nadda’s visit to review AIIMS’ progress and operational readiness.

He, however, expressed serious concern over construction work at GMC, Handwara, which has remained stalled since 2024 and demanded its immediate resumption.

Inam urged Nadda to intervene in the matter and ensure that construction resumes without further delay.