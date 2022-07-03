HC grants bail to defected Sena MP Bhavana Gawali’s aide

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on July 1 granted bail to Saeed Khan, a close aide of defected Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and also imposed strict conditions on him.

Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in September in a probe against a firm linked with Gawali. Gawali is an MP from Yavatmal Washim constituency and was being investigated by the ED in a money laundering case. She is currently part of the Eknath Shinde camp.

The order passed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai has stated that a reasoned order would be passed separately.

Saeed Khan was the director of the firm named Mahila Utkarsh Pratisthan, along with Gawali’s mother Shalinitai. The firm was incorporated in 2019 but prior to that, it was a trust in which Gawali and her mother were members.

The ED had been investigating whether a forgery had been committed at the charity commissioner’s office to change the trust into a company as the firm was suspected to have been used for committing fraud and siphoning funds. It was alleged that irregularities of around ₹17 crore had been found in the trust.

Khan had sought bail and approached the HC through advocate Satish Maneshinde and arguments had concluded and order was reserved on April 11.

The order granting bail has asked Khan to deposit his passport with the trial court and not to leave India without prior permission of the court. The order also restrains him from tampering with the evidence and asks him to keep the investigating officer informed of his current address and mobile number.

Lastly, the order directs Khan to report to the Enforcement Directorate on the first Monday of every month between 11.00 am to 1.00 p.m. until further orders.