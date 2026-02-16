MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has ordered the reconstitution of a High Court-Constituted Committee (HCCC) to address the discharge of untreated waste into the Ulhas River, warning the municipal authorities that any complacency will not be tolerated. The court has suggested the inclusion of experts in environmental science and engineering to strengthen the panel’s functioning. HC orders the inclusion of environmental, engineering experts in panel on Ulhas river pollution

“We also expect the Council to be diligent, alert, and proactive to ensure that any further discharge into the River will be prevented and controlled”, the court observed.

A division bench of justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and justice Abhay J. Mantri was hearing a petition filed by Yashwant Anna Bhoir, an agriculturist from Badlapur. Bhoir alleged that sewage from an adjoining building was being discharged onto his land and flagged large-scale illegal constructions and encroachments within the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation limits.

He pointed to the absence of functional sewage lines and non-operational sewage treatment plants (STPs), resulting in untreated sewage flowing directly into the Ulhas River.

Earlier in January, the high court had restrained civic bodies across Maharashtra from granting occupancy certificates (OCs) to buildings lacking functional STPs or proper sewage connections to municipal drainage systems. It had also warned of action against municipal officers for failing to implement the order. Taking serious note of the lapses, the court directed the constitution of the HCCC. During the hearing on February 10, the court noted that the district collector of Thane had assumed chairmanship of the panel and convened a meeting on February 4, 2026.

While acknowledging the collector’s efforts and clarity on corrective measures required, the bench noted that the district collector’s office had “faltered again” in communicating the committee’s report to the amicus curiae. The report had not been served, prompting the court’s displeasure.

The court directed the collector to issue a warning letter to revenue assistant Sagar Yadav. The bench also recorded the amicus’ suggestion to reconstitute the HCCC and include experts in environmental science and engineering to strengthen the panel’s functioning.

The matter has been under close judicial scrutiny since November 21, 2025, when the court directed the additional collector to submit a blueprint outlining the committee’s action plan. On December 5, it reiterated the need for regular meetings in view of public health concerns and mounting town planning violations.

On January 16, Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil filed an affidavit before the court. However, during the recent hearing, the bench termed the affidavit an “eyewash”, observing that the authorities had failed to take any meaningful steps. The court has made it clear that protection of the Ulhas River and enforcement of sewage norms cannot be treated casually, especially when public health and environmental safety are at stake.