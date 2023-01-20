HC quashes case filed by Priyanka Chopra against her ex-manager

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 14-year-old case filed by Priyanka Chopra against her former manager. This was done with the consent of the actor as both the parties said that they have reached an amicable settlement.

Chopra had approached the Versova police against her then manager Prakash Jaju in 2008 for sending her objectionable messages and for certain words spoken during one of their telephonic conversations.

Jaju was booked under sections 506(II) (criminal intimidation), 509 (words or gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Jaju worked as Chopra’s secretary from 2001-2004, after which disputes arose between them over payment of dues. These led to filing of multiple proceedings, civil as well as criminal.

However, the parties settled the matter amicably through a settlement deed executed in 2007. However, in 2008 Jaju allegedly sent objectionable messages to Chopra pursuant to which the subject FIR was registered.

Jaju had approached the Bombay High Court through Dewani and Associates last month for quashing the FIR after he claimed that they had arrived at an amicable settlement and had signed consent terms. Chopra had, accordingly, filed affidavit through her lawyers, Rahul Agarwal and Jasmin Purani, agreeing to close the criminal case against Jaju.

The two had signed the consent terms, stating that Jaju has apologised, to the actress for the incident, and Chopra had accepted it.

As per the terms of consent, Jaju had “with folded hands tendered his unconditional, unqualified and unequivocal apology” to Chopra for the hurt and inconvenience caused to her. He further “unequivocally” stated that he held her in the highest regard and never had any intention of causing hurt or intimidation or inconvenience to her, etc. while sending said messages.

It further stated that he was full of remorse and repentant for everything and regretted the entire incident. It added, Jaju rather reminisces the professional work done with Chopra during the initial period of her career and wishes her all the success and happiness in life.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday when Chopra, who is now settled in the USA, appeared before the high court through video conferencing and informed the court that she had accepted Jaju’s apology and gave her consent to quash the criminal proceeding against him.

Replying to a court query, she said she would prefer not to be contacted at all by Jaju even for professional reasons. In view of her consent, the high court struck down the case against Jaju.

