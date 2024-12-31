Menu Explore
HC quashes FIR against ICG officer booked for sexual harassment

ByKaruna Nidhi
Dec 31, 2024 11:25 PM IST

MUMBAI: The Bombay HC quashed an FIR against a disabled ICG supervisor accused of sexual harassment after the complainant forgave him, imposing a ₹50,000 penalty.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently struck down an FIR registered against a disabled supervisor, posted at the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Worli, who was accused of allegedly seeking sexual favours from a data entry operator working in his office. The complainant on December 20, consented to it as she forgave him, considering his physical disability and responsibilities towards his family.

HC quashes FIR against ICG officer booked for sexual harassment

On March 14, 2017, the data entry operator alleged that the supervisor at the Indian Coast Guard, Worli, made unwelcome advances towards her and asked for physical favours from her. After rejecting them, she discussed the incident with her husband. Three days later, the couple filed a complaint with Dadar police and an FIR was registered under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code against the supervisor. Following this, statements from the complainant, her husband, and her friend were recorded as part of the investigation.

Advocate Zeeshan Khan, representing the complainant, said after considering the ICG supervisor’s condition as a disabled person and a family man with two young children to look after, she decided to forgive him. He added that the supervisor had not troubled her after the incident.

After interviewing the complainant, a division bench of justice Sarang V Kotwal and justice Dr Neela Gokhale, quashed the FIR, with her consent. The court imposed a penalty of 50,000 on the accused, to be paid to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund and the Central Police Welfare Fund in eight weeks.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
