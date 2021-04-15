HC refuses permission for congregational prayers in Juma Masjid during Ramzan

Observing that the public order and safety was of paramount importance amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to the trustees of Juma Masjid in south Mumbai who had sought permission to hold congregational prayers with 50 persons five times a day in the mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.

The HC observed that while the right to follow religious practices is important, priority needed to be given to public safety during the current Covid-19 surge.

A holiday court of the division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice VG Bisht, while hearing a petition by the trust seeking opening of its mosque during the holy month of Ramzan for offering prayers, which was restricted as per the Maharashtra government circular dated April 13, was informed that the mosque was spread over an acre and could accommodate around 7,000 persons at a time. However, given Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 persons would be allowed at a time to offer prayers during the holy month

After hearing submissions, HC said, “Considering the prevailing situation, we cannot permit the petitioner to offer prayers at the mosque.”.