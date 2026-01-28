HC seeks expert suggestions on monitoring compliance with directions on air pollution mitigation

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that while some steps have been taken to curb air pollution in the city in line with its earlier directions, these were “not sufficient”, and sought suggestions from all competent authorities on monitoring compliance with the same. (Shutterstock)

The court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated in 2023, alongside a bunch of intervention applications filed after the recent drop in the quality index (AQI).

The division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad questioned civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) regarding enforcement measures adopted by them.

When the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said it had sealed premises found to be violating pollution control norms, the court asked how many air quality monitoring systems it had installed till September 2025, and if compliance reports were being submitted on time.

“We can’t say they’re not working. They are. But how to monitor their work,” the court said. “We would like to seek some response from all of you. Should we form a committee to report on compliances on a weekly basis? We can’t decide on compliances here. They can send the reports before us.”

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, appointed amicus curiae, informed the court that pursuant to its order dated November 6, 2023, a committee was already in place to report on compliance with air pollution mitigation measures, though efficiency levels were plummeting.

“Some shock treatment has to be given to the authorities and to the system. Let a fresh committee that includes civil society experts be set up and reports be submitted on a monthly basis,” Khambata said.

The urgent reliefs may be harsh but “we and our children are breathing in mini Bhopal”, he said, adding, “Time has come to take stern action.”

The court remarked that the earlier committee didn’t seem fully functional. It referred to the number of non-compliance cases and directed authorities to put them on record. It also suggested that the authorities create a website to upload all information related to the issue on a daily basis.

“Some preventive measures can be taken. People have the right to know, they must know,” the court said, and posted the matter for hearing on January 29.